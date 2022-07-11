Ubisoft ending online support for Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD on Sep. 1

Ubisoft seems to be doing away with online features for its 2014 game Assassin’s Creed: Liberation HD. The developer is also seemingly removing access to the game on Steam, as shared by Twitter user @Nors3, via IGN.

Ubisoft is making a precedent on Steam as Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD will not be accessible following September 1st, 2022. Even if you already bought it, a bar new low for consumers. pic.twitter.com/hRmmb2yM3w — Nors3.eth (@Nors3) July 10, 2022

“At the request of the publisher, Assasin’s Creed Liberation HD is no longer available for sale on Steam,” reads the title’s page on Steam. However, that’s not all. A second notice reads: “Please note this title will not be accessible following September 1st, 2022.”

While it was initially believed that this meant even users who bought wouldn’t be able to access it, Ubisoft told VGC that this is inaccurate:

As stated in our support article, only DLCs and online features will be affected by the upcoming decommissioning. Current owners of those games will still be able to access, play or redownload them. “Our teams are working with our partners to update this information across all storefronts and are also assessing all available options for players who will be impacted when these games’ online services are decommissioned on September 1st, 2022. “It has always been our intention to do everything in our power to allow those legacy titles to remain available in the best possible conditions for players, and this is what we are working towards.”

This comes soon after Ubisoft announced that it will be “decommissioning” certain titles, which included Assassin’s Creed: Liberation HD and 14 other titles. “Closing the online services for some older games allows us to focus our resources on delivering great experiences for players who are playing newer or more popular titles.”

Check out all other titles being decommissioned below:

Anno 2070

Assassin’s Creed II

Assassin’s Creed 3 (2012 Release)

Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood

Assassin’s Creed Revelations

Driver San Francisco

Far Cry 3 (2012 Release)

Ghost Recon Future Soldier

Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands

Rayman Legends

Silent Hunter 5

Space Junkies

Splinter Cell: Blacklist

ZombiU

Not all of the above-mentioned titles will be unavailable in the near future. Some titles are only losing multiplayer support, while others will have disabled Ubisoft account linking. Learn more about the changes to each title here. Ubisoft also notes that any remastered versions of the abovementioned games would not be affected.

With Assasin’s Creed Liberation HD however, users will be unable to link their Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features. Additionally, the installation and access to DLC will be unavailable. Current owners of the game will still be able to access, play or redownload the title or its DLCs.

Image credit: Steam

Source: Ubisoft Via: IGN