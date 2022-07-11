Twitter rolls out ‘Unmentioning’ feature to let you easily leave conversations

Twitter has announced a new feature that is sure to make many users happy: ‘Unmentioning.’

Sometimes you want to see yourself out. Take control of your mentions and leave a conversation with Unmentioning, now rolling out to everyone on all devices. pic.twitter.com/Be8BlotElX — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) July 11, 2022

With it, you can “take control of your mentions” by removing yourself from a conversation. To do this, click the three dots beside a tweet and select ‘Leave this conversation.’ This will untag you from the thread while preventing you from being re-added or receiving any notifications about it. You can, however, still see the conversation if you so choose.

This is a welcome feature for Twitter, as people often find themselves undesirably in the middle of discussions between others. Previously, the person replying would be the only one who could untag another user, effectively leaving you at the mercy of strangers. The only thing you yourself could do was mute a conversation, which hasn’t always been consistent.

Twitter says Unmentioning is rolling out now to all users on all devices.