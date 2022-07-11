fbpx
News

Nothing releases Phone (1) camera samples

Samples show the 'Night Mode' and 'Scene Detection' features for pets, portraits, and more

By Anthony Testaguzza
Jul 11, 202212:32 PM EDT
0 comments

In an announcement, Nothing released its camera capabilities as well as samples taken from the Phone (1)’s dual cameras.

The Nothing Phone (1)’s dual camera lenses are backed by the 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 flagship sensors.

Other camera notable features include an aperture of f/1.88, a 1/1.56″ sensor size, 10-bit colour video, OIS and EIS stabilization, 114-degree field of view, as well as ‘Night Mode’ and ‘Scene Detection’ capabilities.

However, it’s a shame the Nothing Phone (1) will not arrive in Canada as the camera features look pretty good with only two cameras.

Additionally, prominent leaker @evleaks revealed images of the Phone (1). Blass’ renders show off the front and back of the upcoming smartphone.

There will be more information on the Nothing Phone (1) on July 12th when it will be finally unveiled at the launch event.

Image Credit: @evleaks

Sources: Nothing, @evleaks

Comments