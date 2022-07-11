fbpx
Save up to $80 on the Apple Watch at Costco

Up to $80 off the Apple Watch Series 7 and $70 off the Apple Watch SE

By Anthony Testaguzza
Jul 11, 20222:28 PM EDT
Costco is offering some amazing deals in Canada on Apple Series 7 and SE. Receive $80 off select Series 7 models and $70 off select SE models until July 20th, 2022.

The deals only apply to the Apple Watches listed below:

For more information on the Apple Watch deals, check out Costco’s website.

Image credit: Costco

Via: RedFlagDeals

