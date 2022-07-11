Save up to $80 on the Apple Watch at Costco

Costco is offering some amazing deals in Canada on Apple Series 7 and SE. Receive $80 off select Series 7 models and $70 off select SE models until July 20th, 2022.
The deals only apply to the Apple Watches listed below:
- Apple Watch Series 7 GPS 45mm ($488.99 after $80 off)
- Apple Watch Series 7 GPS 41mm ($448.99 after $80 off)
- Apple Watch SE GPS 40mm Aluminium Case with Sport Band ($294.99 after $70 off)
- Apple Watch SE GPS 44mm Aluminium Case with Sport Band ($329.99 after $70 off)
For more information on the Apple Watch deals, check out Costco’s website.
Image credit: Costco
Via: RedFlagDeals