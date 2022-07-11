Amazon Echo devices are up to 67% off for Prime Day 2022

Following up on its Fire TV Stick mega sale, Amazon Canada has also significantly reduced the prices of its popular smart speakers. If you’re interested in scoring an Alexa-enabled Echo device, this is your time to press that buy button. Here is a rundown of what deals you can score:
- Echo Show 8 for $69.99 (reg. $129.99)
- Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) for $244.99 (reg. $329.99)
- Echo Show 15 for $244.99 (reg. $329.99)
- Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen, 2021 release) for $45.99 (reg. $99.99)
- Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen, 2021 release) for $99.99 (reg. $169.99)
- Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) with Sengled Color Bulb for $99.99 (reg. $191.98)
- Echo Dot (4th Gen) | Smart speaker with Alexa for $29.99 (reg. $69.99)
- Echo Dot (4th Gen) with Sengled Color Bulb for $29.99 (reg. $91.98)
- Free Sengled Smart Bulb with Echo devices
- Echo Dot (3rd gen) for $24.99 (reg. $54.99)
- Echo Dot (3rd Gen) with Sengled Bluetooth Color bulb for $24.99 (reg. $75.98)
- Echo Dot (4th Gen) With Clock for $42.99 (reg. $79.99)
- Echo Dot (4th Gen) with Clock with Sengled Color Bulb for $42.99 (reg. $101.98)
Source: Amazon Canada
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.