Amazon Echo devices are up to 67% off for Prime Day 2022

By Ian Hardy @inkblotca
Jul 11, 20228:43 PM EDT
Following up on its Fire TV Stick mega sale, Amazon Canada has also significantly reduced the prices of its popular smart speakers. If you’re interested in scoring an Alexa-enabled Echo device, this is your time to press that buy button. Here is a rundown of what deals you can score:

Source: Amazon Canada

