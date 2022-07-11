Amazon Echo devices are up to 67% off for Prime Day 2022

Following up on its Fire TV Stick mega sale, Amazon Canada has also significantly reduced the prices of its popular smart speakers. If you’re interested in scoring an Alexa-enabled Echo device, this is your time to press that buy button. Here is a rundown of what deals you can score:

Source: Amazon Canada

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.