Leaked images offer best look yet at Google Pixel Buds Pro

As we near the July 21st pre-order date for Google’s new Pixel Buds Pro wireless earbuds, leaker Evan Blass unloaded a ton of photos and marketing images on Twitter.

Across a series of tweets, Blass shared pictures of the ‘Charcoal’ and ‘Fog’ buds both in and out of the case followed by eight marketing images showing off the Buds Pro in various scenarios.

Beyond the images, Blass didn’t provide any additional information about the Buds Pro. Moreover, the images didn’t really confirm any features we don’t already know about.

We learned last month that the Buds Pro would likely offer 2.5W Qi wireless charging. Before that, Google detailed some Buds Pro features when it unveiled the earbuds at its annual I/O conference. At the time, Google said the Buds Pro would offer active noise cancellation (ANC), a custom six-core processor, ‘Spatial Audio’ and better battery life.

The Pixel Buds Pro will cost $259 in Canada and will be available for pre-order starting July 21st.

Header image credit: Evan Blass

Source: Evan Blass (Twitter)