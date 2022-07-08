Get the Matrix Awakens demo before it’s removed on July 9

The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience is available right now on both PlayStation and Xbox stores for a limited time as the game is about be delisted from both stores.

On July 9th, The Martrix Awakens will be removed from the PlayStation and Xbox stores. After that, you will not be able to re-download it from stores unless it was added to your library and downloaded before its removal.

The game lets you experience the reality of The Matrix and includes characters such as Neo and Trinity. Epic Games did not say why the demo is being removed.

Released in December 2021, The Matrix Awakensi s worth trying, considering it’s running on Unreal Engine 5. This turned out pretty well in terms of realistic city-scape graphics, according to a full review from The Verge.

For the time being, it is still available for download on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S through their respective stores.

Image credit: Unreal Engine

Source: Epic Via: The Verge