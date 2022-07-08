fbpx
News

Telus tweets that Rogers outage isn’t impacting customers

But Telus customers are still reporting connectivity issues

By Jonathan Lamont @Jon_Lamont
Jul 8, 20221:43 PM EDT
0 comments

Vancouver-based national telecom Telus joined Bell in tweeting that the ongoing Rogers outage is not impacting its customers.

Like Bell, Telus says some customers may experience issues contacting Rogers customers via text or call, but notes there shouldn’t be any issue texting or calling other Telus customers.

Despite the tweet, several users have issued complaints about Telus’ mobile data being slow or spotty. Ookla’s Downdetector.ca also shows a high level of issues reported at Telus.

My wife, who’s with Koodo, has also experienced intermittent connectivity issues throughout the day (unfortunately, our home internet is out due to the Rogers outage).

Of course, the Rogers outage impacted more than just mobile and internet customers — several financial services and even the CRTC’s phone lines are affected. Learn more here.

Comments