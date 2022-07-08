Streaming and gaming gear on sale at Best Buy

Best Buy Canada is currently offering a “PC Gaming Streaming” sale event with streaming mics, gaming headphones, laptops and peripherals on sale. The event starts today, July 8th and ends on Thursday, July 21st.

Check out the deals below:

Logitech G535 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset – Black: $119.99 (save $50)

Razer Kiyo Webcam & Seiren X Microphone Streaming Kit: $129.99 (save $70)

Razer BlackShark V2 X Gaming Headset with Microphone – Black/Green: Available for $49.99

Corsair HS70 Pro Wireless Gaming Headset – Black/Cream: Available for $139

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop – White (AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS/1TB SSD/16GB RAM/RTX 3050 Ti): $1,599.99 (save $250)

ASUS ROG Strix G10DK Gaming PC (AMD Ryzen 7 5700G/512GB SSD/16GB RAM/RTX 3070/Windows 11): $2,099.99 (save $400)

ASUS TUF Gaming F15 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop (Intel Core i5-10300H/512GB SSD/8GB RAM/GeForce GTX 1650): $799.99 (save $250)

ASUS ROG Strix G17 17.3-inch Gaming Laptop – Grey (AMD Ryzen 7 5800H/512GB SSD/16GB RAM/RTX 3050 Ti): $1,399.99 (save $200)

Elgato Wave:3 Condenser Microphone (10MAB9901): $154.99 (save $40)

Logitech G Pro X Superlight 25600 DPI Wireless HERO Optical Gaming Mouse – Black: $179.99 (save $20)

Google Nest Wifi 5 Router with Point – 2 Pack: $219.99 (save $130)

Samsung T7 1TB USB 3.2 External Solid State Drive (MU-PC1T0T/AM) – Grey – English: $149.99 (save $25)

Skye 48-inch W Hybrid Gaming Desk with Hutch – White/Grey: $149.99 (save $250)

Razer Iskur X Ergonomic Faux Leather Gaming Chair – Black/Green: $349.99 (save $150)

Blue Microphones Yeti USB Microphone – Blackout Edition: $149.99 (save $10)

Check out all other Top Deals from Best Buy Canada here.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.