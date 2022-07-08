Single-player ‘Gwent: Rogue Mage’ releases on PC, iOS, and Android

CD Projekt Red released The Witcher-based card game Gwent for several platforms as a single-player deckbuilding game.

In Gwent: Rogue Mage, gamers play on a generated map and fight off a series of monsters and bosses with the help of card-based abilities and characters. Those abilities and characters are able to be deployed onto the battlefield.

GWENT: Rogue Mage is our first single-player expansion!

And you can start playing it tomorrow! Find out more in the announcement article by @IGN

📰: https://t.co/XEwSOOJNWg pic.twitter.com/UYeVmkSOSX — GWENT: Rogue Mage OUT NOW! (@PlayGwent) July 6, 2022

It will be available for PC, iOS, and Android with up to 30 hours of full exploration for players, with each loop lasting about an hour.

Gwent: The Witcher Card Game was free-to-play for several platforms in 2018 until it was shut down in 2020 for consoles to focus more on mobile and PC platforms.

The Gwent mini-game became popular in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, however, the game is not considered part of The Witcher lore according to game director Vladimir Tortsov.

Rogue Mage is actually set hundreds of years before the events of The Witcher 3.

Rogue Mage is available on the Android Play Store, iOS App Store, Steam, and GOG store for PC at the price of $9.99 USD (around $12.79 CAD).

Image Credit: Gwent: Rogue Mage

Source: Gwent: Rogue Mage Via: The Verge