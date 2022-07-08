Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2 renders show off similar design to predecessor

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 Pro renders have been shared online. This leak was shared by Evan Blass and 91mobiles who also recently leaked the Galaxy Watch 5 series.

The Galaxy Buds Pro 2 isn’t too different from its predecessor in terms of design. These ones will come in three colourways White, Graphite and ‘Bora Purple,’ which will match the Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Specifications for the earbuds have yet to be revealed.

The Unpacked event is still expected for next month, though Samsung has yet to confirm. At the event, we’re expecting to see the Buds 2 Pro, Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro.

Source: 91mobiles, Evan Blass