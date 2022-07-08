Rogers says services are ‘starting to recover’ after 17-hour outage

Rogers says its services at “starting to recover” after a nearly 17-hour outage crippled internet and mobile services across Canada.

In an update shared with MobileSyrup and on the company’s @RogersHelps Twitter account, the carrier said:

“Our wireless services are starting to recover and our technical teams are working hard to get everyone back online as quickly as possible. As our services and traffic volumes return to normal, we will continue to keep our customers updated. As previously announced, we will be proactively crediting all customers and will share more information on that process soon.”

The company has not shared a reason for the outage, although a Cloudflare report details some ideas about what happened.

Rogers’ update reiterates an earlier commitment to credit customers for the outage. The company says it will provide more details about that soon.

Some have reported seeing their services come back online, but it seems to be happening slowly and at the time of writing, my service hasn’t returned.

Rogers’ internet and mobile services went down around 4:30am ET on July 8th across Canada. The outage impacted Rogers customers and its flanker brands, Fido and Chatr. Moreover, it had a huge impact on financial services, government services, and more. You can view a full list of impacted services here.