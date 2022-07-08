Massive Rogers outage impacting internet, wireless across Canada

Rogers internet and mobile services are down for a large number of customers in Ontario and other provinces.

It’s not clear when the outage began, but reports began streaming in early Friday morning, with Ookla’s ‘Downdetector.ca’ reporting a spike starting around 4:30am. At 6:30am, Toronto police tweeted a warning that some Rogers customers may have difficulty calling 9-1-1 due to “technical difficulties” with the Rogers network.

Downdetector’s outage map shows some issues in B.C. and in Atlantic Canada, but the majority of the outage is concentrated in Ontario.

The Toronto Star reports that Fido customers are also impacted. It’s also worth noting that customers using internet services that run over Rogers’ network, like TekSavvy and Oxio, are also experiencing network issues.

Rogers has not yet provided a statement about the outage, and MobileSyrup has reached out to the carrier for more details.

The ‘@RogersHelps’ Twitter account has directed some users to check the company’s Community Forum for details about the outage. However, the page linked by the account doesn’t actually have any information available. Moreover, if you head to the company’s outage support page, the only way to get information is through Rogers’ support chatbot.

At the time of writing, the chatbot told me that “something went wrong” and that it would fetch a Live Chat agent to help. Some users reported difficulties with the chatbot and complained about the lack of publicly-available outage information on Rogers’ website.

Developing…