fbpx
News

Pokémon Puzzle League is heading to Nintendo Switch Online’s Expansion Pack

Catch the Nintendo 64 game on July 15th

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
Jul 8, 20223:34 PM EDT
0 comments

Pokémon Puzzle League is on the way to Nintendo Switch on July 15th.

This is an N64 puzzle-matching game that features the anime’s Ash, Brock and Misty as they compete for the title of Pokémon Puzzle Master.

Nintendo’s ‘Expansion Pack’ online tier costs $63.99 for a 12-month individual membership (one account) or $99.99 for a 12-month Family Membership (up to eight accounts).

Recently, Pokémon Snap was added to the Nintendo Switch Expansion Pack as well.

Image Credit: Nintendo

Source: Nintendo

Comments