Minister Champagne responds to Rogers outage

The Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, François-Philippe Champagne, says his team has contacted Rogers regarding the ongoing service outage impacting Canada.

“We expressed how important it is that this matter be resolved as soon as possible and for the company to provide prompt and clear communication directly to those impacted,” his statement reads.

My statement on the current Rogers outage: pic.twitter.com/2OYQlH5SCf — François-Philippe Champagne (FPC) 🇨🇦 (@FP_Champagne) July 8, 2022

Rogers has yet to explain what caused the outage, simply sharing that it’s aware of the problem and is working on a solution.

The outage started earlier this morning, impacting internet and wireless services for Rogers customers. Those not on Rogers’ network have also been impacted as various financial and emergency services relying on Rogers’ network went offline.

