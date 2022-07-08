You can now pre-order the MacBook Air with M2 in Canada

As previously reported, Apple’s MacBook Air with M2 went live for pre-order in Canada on Friday morning. Customers looking to get their hands on the new laptop can place an order for one through Apple’s website.

At the time of writing, Apple’s website estimated deliveries would arrive between July 19th and 26th.

It’s worth noting the new MacBook Air will also be available in stores starting July 15th.

Apple’s new MacBook Air measures in at just 2.7lbs and is 11.3mm thin and features a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display and 1080p webcam housed in a notch. It sports a 3.5mm headphone jack, two Thunderbolt ports, and Apple’s revamped MagSafe charger. It comes in four colours, ‘Silver,’ ‘Space Grey,’ ‘Starlight,’ and ‘Midnight.’

You can learn more about the MacBook Air with M2 through MobileSyrup’s hands-on, or stay tuned for our full review.

Those who want to pre-order can do so here.

Header image credit: Apple