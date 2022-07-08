Indiana Jones lands in the Fortnite Battle Pass

Fortnite’s new crossover is with none other than Indiana Jones.
The skin is part of the new Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 battle pass, and to unlock it, and other items from the set, you’ll need to purchase the battle pass and complete certain quests.
- Searching five chests at Shifty Shaft will unlock the Indiana Jones Banner.
- To unlock the Rogue Archaeology Wrap, you’ll have to deal 500 damage to opponents while riding or standing on a vehicle.
- Swing off trees using the Grapple Gun ten times to unlock the Raider’s Relics Pickaxe.
- In a single match, collect the DurrrBurger relic from The Temple and The Ruins to unlock the Expedition Bag Back Bling.
Completing all the above-mentioned quests will unlock the Indiana Jones Outfit and a new set of quests.
Completing the second set of quests will give you access to the Temple Explorer Style of the Indiana Jones Outfit, as seen in the image above.
- If you can find a secret door past the main chamber in Shuffled Shrines, you’ll unlock Indy’s Dustoff Emote (which can only be used with the Indiana Jones Outfit).
- Stashing a Mythic or Exotic item in a tent will reward you with Indy’s Escape Spray.
- Making a runway boulder roll 100 metres in a single match will unlock Doctor Jones Emoticon.
- Dealing 750 damage to opponents with a pistol will unlock First Misadventure Loading Screen.
- And lastly, finishing in the top five in a match will unlock the Emergency Raft Glider.
The Indiana Jones Quests are available until Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 lasts.
Learn more about the new outfit and its quests here.
Image credit: Epic Games
Source: Epic Games