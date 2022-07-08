Sony’s ‘Early Prime Day’ deals brings discounts on headphones, earbuds, home audio

Sony has a new sale on today and it’s labelled ‘Early Prime Day’ deals. If you’re interested in headphones, earbuds, and speakers then this is something for you.
- Sony WH-CH710N Wireless Over-The-Ear Noise Canceling Headphones for $88 (save $161.99)
- Sony WF-1000XM3 Wireless Earbuds for $158 (save $141.99)
- Sony LinkBuds Truly Wireless Earbud Headphones for $189.99 (save $58.01)
- Sony WH-XB910N Extra Bass Noise Cancelling Headphones for $178 (save $170)
- Sony SSCS5 3-way bookshelf speakers for $216.60 (save $81.40)
- Sony STRDH190 2-ch Stereo Receiver with Phono Inputs for $228 (save $50)
- Sony SSCSE Dolby Atmos Enabled Speakers for $228 (save $50)
- Sony SSCS8 2-way center speaker for $135.74 (save $62.26)
- Sony SSCS3 3-Way Floor-Standing Speaker for $228 (save $70)
