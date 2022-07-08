Here are some of the many services impacted by the Rogers outage

Rogers customers have no access to internet or mobile services due to a massive outage impacting people across the country. But the outage isn’t specific to Rogers customers alone. Many other systems that use Rogers’ business and network services, like banks, are also out of order. Here’s a rundown of everything you can’t access right now due to the Rogers outage.

Interac

The outage has caused Interac’s services to go offline. This means debit and e-transfer services aren’t available, both online and at checkout, for organizations using Rogers’ network.

There is a nationwide Rogers outage that encompasses all their business and consumer network services. This is impacting INTERAC Debit and INTERAC eTransfer. INTERAC Debit is currently unavailable online and at checkout. — INTERAC (@INTERAC) July 8, 2022

Flanker brands

The outage has also caused Rogers’ flanker brands, Chatr and Fido, to go offline. The situation isn’t surprising given the networks are run by Rogers.

Emergency services

Rogers customers are also having difficulty contacting 9-1-1. In Toronto, for example, Toronto Police say the network is “fully operational” and the fault lies with the Rogers outage.

ADVISORY:

City of Toronto

(Update)

– Our 9-1-1 call center is fully operational

– Some Rogers Network callers may have difficulty connecting

– If the call connects please stay on the call as long as possible

– If you can't connect please call back

^dh — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) July 8, 2022

Guelph Police Services also noted its non-emergency phone lines were impacted by the outage.

Our non-emergency phone lines are affected by the Rogers outage and are not working this morning. Please DO NOT call 911 to report power or cell outages. Also treat non-functioning traffic lights as 4-way stops. #Guelph #UseCommonSensePlease -st pic.twitter.com/sXQvtD2bsf — Guelph Police Service (@GuelphPolice) July 8, 2022

ISPs

Some internet service providers (ISPs) buy services from larger carriers at wholesale, and companies that do business with Rogers are warning customers their network will be impacted. TekSavvy, for example, said internet and wireless users are impacted, along with phone lines at their contact centre. A map published by the company shows the outage is impacting customers in Ontario and Quebec.

Please note that there is currently a large spread incumbent outage that is impacting all internet and wireless (including cellphone) users, as well as third-party customers like TekSavvy. This also impacts our contact centre phone lines. There is currently no ETA — TekSavvy Assistance (@TekSavvyCSR) July 8, 2022

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC)

The government watchdog says its phone lines are down but its website is still online.

Please note that our phone lines are affected by the Rogers network outage.

Our website is still available: https://t.co/Sws6CGGQ2m — CRTCeng (@CRTCeng) July 8, 2022

Canadian Blood Services

If you were planning on donating blood or plasma today or looking to book an appointment with the Canadian Blood Services, you can’t do it over their website or app. The organization is asking people to call them for assistance.

Please be aware that the Rogers outage today is affecting https://t.co/5GYQfKNECs and the app. Please call 1-888-2-DONATE to book blood and plasma appointments. Sorry for the inconvenience. We’ll keep you updated on our systems status. ^KA https://t.co/LbJkez6XHB — Canadian Blood Services (@CanadasLifeline) July 8, 2022

Service Canada

To make securing a passport at this time even worse, Service Canada says the outage is impacting some of its passport offices. It’s unclear if it’ll make the wait to secure a passport even longer.

Please note that the current Rogers outage is affecting some call centres and offices, including passport offices. We will update here once resolved. Thank you. — Service Canada (@ServiceCanada_E) July 8, 2022

ArriveCAN

The Canada Border Service Agency says some travellers won’t be able to complete submissions on ArriveCAN due to the outage. Impacted travellers will have to fill out the Traveller Contact Information Form before they arrive at the border.

Due to the current Rogers network outage, travellers may not be able to complete their ArriveCAN submission. — Canada Border Services Agency (@CanBorder) July 8, 2022

Updated 08/07/2022 12:10pm ET: The article has been updated to clarify Interac services are impacted at stores that use Rogers’ services for their point of sale systems.

Updated 08/07/2022 1:23pm ET: The article has been updated with information from the Canada Border Service Agency.