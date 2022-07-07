Reddit is launching limited-edition, Blockchain-backed avatars

Reddit today announced that it is launching new limited edition “Blockchain-backed” collectible digital avatars designed by several independent artists.

The new avatars will allow its holders to gain some unique benefits, like the ability to mix and match the avatar gear with other Reddit avatar gear and accessories. Additionally, users with the new avatars will notice that their profile image will have a glow-like effect in the comments section.

Catch 'em while you can! Collectible Avatars are limited-edition creations designed by some of Reddit's most passionate artists. 💥 Sign up for early access by joining r/CollectibleAvatars: https://t.co/sxF1OOohvH #RedditCollectibles pic.twitter.com/XtwaDqNC4u — Reddit (@Reddit) July 7, 2022

According to Reddit, the new collectible avatars differ from regular avatars on Reddit in a few ways, namely:

They are available for purchase (vs. being free or available via Reddit Premium), and artists will be paid for each Collectible Avatar sold.

Collectible Avatars are backed by blockchain technology, giving purchasers rights (a license) to use the art – on and off Reddit.

You do not need cryptocurrency to purchase these avatars, nor are they being put up for auction. Each avatar has been priced at a fixed amount and is purchasable with fiat (government-issued) currencies.

The collectibles will be based on the Polygon blockchain, an environmentally friendly Layer 2 scaling solution for Ethereum.

“In the future, we see blockchain as one way to bring more empowerment and independence to communities on Reddit,” reads Reddit’s blog post. “Blockchain-backed Collectible Avatars are one of the early steps we’re taking to test out the potential benefits of this concept on Reddit.”

Reddit is rolling out the new avatars to a limited number of individuals who join the r/CollectibleAvatars community, with access for all Reddit users to purchase their own avatar coming soon.

Find more information about the new collectibles here.

Image credit: Reddit

Source: Reddit