Free Prime trial membership gives you access to all deals on Prime Day

Prime Day is inching closer. The event starts on Tuesday, July 12th and will run until Wednesday, July 13th, with smart home gadgets, headphones and peripherals to wearables, robot vacuums, laptops and several either electronics on sale.

If you want to take part in the online retailer’s massive annual sale, you’ll need a Prime membership. A regular Prime membership costs $9.99/month, or $99/year, whereas the student membership costs $4.99/month, or $49/year.

If you aren’t already subscribed to Prime, signing up for a trial membership would give you all the benefits that a paying member would get, allowing you to get the best deals on the 12th and 13th. Former members can also claim a trial membership if they haven’t been a Prime subscriber in the past twelve months.

Further, active students in a Canadian college or university can get a free six-month Amazon Prime Student trial, provided that you have a valid education email address.

It’s worth noting that all free trials will automatically convert to regular paid memberships at the end of the trial. However, you have the option to cancel the membership before the renewal date to avoid being charged by going into the “Manage My Membership” tab.

Image credit: Shutterstock