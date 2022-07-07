June roundup: network expansions in Canada

Telecom companies, internet service providers (ISPs) and various government bodies have made a number of expansion announcements over the past month.

To help you keep track of them all, MobileSyrup has put together a roundup. You can also check the announcements out on the map below.

Government

June 2: The governments of Canada and PEI invest $10 million to bring high-speed internet to all PEI homes.

June 3: The federal government grants Xplornet and Rogers millions to bring high-speed internet to 11,000 homes in New Brunswick.

June 30: The federal government and the Province of Quebec invest $8.2 million to bring high-speed internet to 25 rural communities.

Telus

June 3: Telus invests $10 million to bring its PureFibre network to Chaudière-Appalaches, Quebec.

June 9: The telecom provider announced it’s expanding its PureFibre network to Quebec’s Granit region.

June 10: Telus announced it would continue to expand its 5G network in Kamloops and Osoyoos and Oliver, B.C.

June 17: Telus shared it will deploy its 3500MHz spectrum. It’s available in several areas, including Toronto and Montreal.

TekSavvy

June 8: The ISP announced the national availability of its Unified Communications solution

Bell

June 10: The company announced it would expand its pure fibre internet services to London, Ontario.

June 15: Bell announced details to deploy 5G+, which utilizes the 3500MHz spectrum.

Rogers

June 15: The Toronto-based telecom provider announced it was the first to deploy the 3500MHz spectrum in Canada.

Mage Network

June 21: The company received $500,000 to bring high-speed internet to 280 households in West Bragg Creek, Alberta.

Eastlink

June 23: Eastlink announced it’s ready to install fibre in Mindemoya, Ontario, bringing high-speed internet access to 321 households.

Shaw

June 30: Shaw launches a new internet tier for businesses starting at $195 a month.

Image credit: Shutterstock