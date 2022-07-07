Apple unveils trailer for first animated feature film ‘Luck’

In partnership with Skydance Animation, Apple released the full trailer for its first animated feature film, Luck.

Luck is about Sam Greenfield (Eva Noblezada), a very unlucky individual, who gets a change in luck after finding the Land of Luck, a secret factory that determines lucky and unlucky moments for people. Sam meets a talking black cat and several other fantastic creatures.

The film is expected to release on August 5th on Apple TV+.

Check out the trailer below:

Apple has two new feature projects on the way, Spellbound and a TV series based on the WondLa children’s book series.

Luck will feature the voice cast of Eva Noblezada, Simon Pegg, Jane Fonda, Whoopi Goldberg and more.

An Apple TV+ subscription costs $5.99/month in Canada.

Image Credit: Apple TV+

Source: Apple TV+ Via: 9to5Mac