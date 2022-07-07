Select smartwatches and fitness trackers are up to 40 percent off today

If you’re looking for some discounts on a smartwatch or a fitness tracker, Amazon Canada has some great deals today that are really worth considering. Most of these are upwards of 20 to 40 percent off.
- Fitbit Versa 3 Health & Fitness Smartwatch for $219.35 (save $80.60)
- Fitbit Ace 3 Activity Tracker for $69.95 (save $24.50)
- Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker for $128.95 (save $41)
- Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker for $89.95 (save $40)
- Huawei Watch GT Runner Smartwatch for $299 (save $40)
- Garmin Forerunner 245 Music, GPS Running Smartwatch for $323 (save $50)
- Garmin vivomove 3 for $217.79 (save $80)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch4 40mm Gold Aluminum for $249.99 (save $75)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch (46mm) Silver for $229.82 (save $20)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 40mm for $164.87 (save $55)
- Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 for $106.21 (save $43)
- Fossil Men’s Gen 6 44mm Touchscreen Smartwatch for $299.99 (save $160)
