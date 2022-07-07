Alleged Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 renders give us best look yet

This is the best leak yet of Samsung’s rumoured Galaxy Watch 5. These renders provide a look at the two upcoming watches from every angle. Since they were shared by Evan Blass (in collaboration with 91mobiles), they are likely to be pretty accurate.

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, the successor to the Watch 4 Classic, will no longer sport the beloved physical bezel. Additionally, it will only come in one 45mm size variant.

The base Galaxy Watch 5 will use a more straightforward design and will be available in 44mm and a smaller, unspecified size. Both variants will feature physical buttons on the right of their displays alongside LTE connectivity, GPS support, and 5ATM water resistance.

Further, both watches will feature Wear OS 3.5 with Samsung One UI Watch 4.5 (dumb name). Finally, according to a previous rumour, the watches will feature 10W charging.

We expect to see the watches alongside the Galaxy Flip 4 and Fold 4 sometime next month at an unannounced Unpacked event.

Source: 91mobiles, Evan Blass