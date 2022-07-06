The Division will arrive on mobile in 2023

Ubisoft will release Tom Clancy’s The Division Resurgence on mobile sometime in 2023, with testing now available.

The free-to-play RPG shooter will arrive on both iOS and Android next year. A new storyline based in New York City will be included.

The Division Resurgence will allow players to play solo or co-op in NYC while battling enemies with custom loadouts, unique weapons and gadgets, and gathering and crafting loot for gear upgrades.

Players will get a chance to play a test run of the game before release through this sign up page.

Image credit: Ubisoft

Source: Ubisoft