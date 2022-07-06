Tiggy ‘temporarily’ closes grocery-delivery services in Toronto and Vancouver

Grocery delivery app Tiggy has stopped operations in Vancouver and Toronto.

The Vancouver-based startup offered grocery delivery services in parts of the two cities. BIV reported earlier this week the company stopped operations in North Vancouver and Toronto. However, the app now shows services aren’t available in any part of either city.

A message stating a temporary closure pops up on the screen after selecting an address for delivery. “Will open soon,” the message reads.

“Unfortunately, we have temporarily closed our stores in Toronto and Vancouver. When we resume our work, we will post it in our social networks [sic],” a spokesperson from Tiggy told MobileSyrup.

Customers with urgent requests, including questions about refunds, can email support@gotiggy.com.

Tiggy launched in Vancouver in September and expanded its services to Toronto about five months ago.

Image credit: Tiggy

Source: BIV