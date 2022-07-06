Prime Members get LOTR: The Rings of Power exclusive timed trailer

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is launching on Prime Video on September 2nd, but if you can’t wait, Amazon has launched a 60-second first look at the show.

This sneak peek will be available to Prime members for 48 hours from July 6th at 3am ET before it’s unveiled to the public.

The clip shows characters like Brownyn (Nazamin Boniadi), Arondir (Ismael Cordova), Elrond (Robert Aramayo), Prince Durin IV (Owain Arthur), High King Gil-galad (Benjamin Walker), Galadriel (Morydd Clark) and a lot more.

The footage ended with the promise of another teaser releasing on July 14th after Amazon’s two-day Prime Day event.

You can check out the video, here.