PlayStation July deals offer games up to 70 percent off

PlayStation’s July Deals is offering titles for discounts up to 70 percent off.
Highlights include Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year, Deathloop, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Monster Hunter: World. These games are on sale until July 20th.
Here are some of the discounted games:
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan: now $11.99, was $39.99
- Deathloop: now $31.99, was $79.99
- Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles PS4 & PS5: now $49.99, was $79.99
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot: now $23.99, was $79.99
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy PS4 & PS5: now $39.99, was $79.99
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition: now $24.99, was $49.99
- Monster Hunter: World: now $20.24, was $26.99
- NBA 2K22 for PS5: now $13.49, was $89.99
- Need for Speed Heat: now $15.99, was $79.99
- Resident Evil 3: now $19.99, was $49.99
- Resident Evil Village PS4 & PS5: now $39.99, was $79.99
You can check out the complete list of games here.
Image credit: Bethesda