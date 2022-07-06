PlayStation July deals offer games up to 70 percent off

PlayStation’s July Deals is offering titles for discounts up to 70 percent off.

Highlights include Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year, Deathloop, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Monster Hunter: World. These games are on sale until July 20th.

Here are some of the discounted games:

You can check out the complete list of games here.

Image credit: Bethesda