Mediation between Rogers, Shaw and Competition Bureau fails

Efforts to mediate the Commissioner of Competition’s concerns on Rogers’ takeover of Shaw have failed.

The mediation took place behind closed doors on July 4th and 5th. The commissioner will present his application to the Competition Tribunal later this year.

The commissioner filed to block the merger in May, stating it would decrease competition in the wireless market and increase costs for Canadians.

“We are taking action to block this merger to preserve competition and choice for an essential service that Canadians expect to be affordable and high quality,” Matthew Boswell, the Commissioner of Competition, said at the time.

Both Rogers and Shaw filed statements stating Boswell’s analysis was incorrect. In a joint statement, the companies say they will continue to work with the commissioner “to highlight the many benefits of the merger.”

