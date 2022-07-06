Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle free on Nintendo Switch for a limited time

Nintendo Switch Online members can download Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle for free between July 6th and 12th.

Notably, this will give you access to the full game, not a small slice of it. A Nintendo Switch Online membership begins at $4.99 CAD/month. On top of that, Kingdom Battle will be on sale on the eShop for $13.59 until July 20th, down 83 percent from its usual $79.99 price tag.

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle was released exclusively on the Switch in 2017. It’s a turn-based strategy game developed in partnership between Nintendo and Ubisoft.

The two companies are clearly making Kingdom Battle free to drum up excitement for the Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope. The sequel is set to release on the Switch on October 20th, 2022.

