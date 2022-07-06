MacBook Air with M2 pre-orders start Friday, releases July 15 in Canada

Those itching to buy Apple’s fancy new MacBook Air with M2 processor will be able to do so soon — pre-orders go live for the device on Friday, July 8th at 8am ET. Moreover, the new MacBook Air will start shipping on July 15th.

The news comes after a retail source leaked the July 8th pre-order and July 15th release dates. Apple confirmed the dates in a blog post on its ‘Newsroom’ website and reiterated the Canadian pricing. The MacBook Air with M2 will start at $1,499 in Canada (or $1,374 with the education discount).

Apple’s new MacBook Air measures in at just 2.7lbs and is 11.3mm thin and features a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display and 1080p webcam housed in a notch. It sports a 3.5mm headphone jack, two Thunderbolt ports, and Apple’s revamped MagSafe charger. It comes in four colours, ‘Silver,’ ‘Space Grey,’ ‘Starlight,’ and ‘Midnight.’

Those interested in learning more about the Macbook Air with M2 should check out MobileSyrup's hands-on and stay tuned for our full review.

