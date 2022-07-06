Here’s how to find the best possible deals on Prime Day

Amazon’s Prime Day is just around the corner. After being delayed in Canada in 2020, and outright cancelled in 2021, Canadians can now shop for their favourite electronics at heavily discounted prices.

From smart home gadgets, headphones and peripherals to wearables, robot vacuums and laptops, Prime Day presents a bombardment of deals and promotions — so much so that selecting items becomes a little overwhelming. Adding to this is the uncertainty of stock of highly sought-after products, including the latest-gen consoles.

Thankfully, some tools on the internet can help us keep track of stock and prices, ensuring that you always get the best deal possible.

CamelCamelCamel🐪🐪🐪

One of the most reliable tools that can alert you about Amazon stock, product price and price history is CamelCamelCamel. A website and extension that lives on your browser, Camel allows you to select products that you’re interested in buying and sends you an email notification the moment it detects a price decrease/discount on it. In the case of sought-after products, like the PlayStation 5 or the Xbox Series X, Camel will send you an email notification about the product being in stock.

The service isn’t limited to electronics and can be used to track any product on Amazon’s super vast catalogue. Further, Camel is a free tool and can even be used with fewer features without signing up. CamelCamelCamel supports Amazon United States, Canada, Europe and Australia.

To simply check the historical prices of a product on Amazon, head to Amazon, navigate to the product listing, copy its URL and paste it on the top ‘Find Amazon Products’ bar on Camel.

This is also where you can add your email and set a price drop percentage. Whenever the price of the product drops to the set percentage, you’ll get an email notification. I like to set it to “Any Price Drop,” so I receive a notification whenever the price heads south.

In the example below (second screenshot), we can see that the Samsung Odyssey monitor was available for $2,062 in early June. Considering the abundance of incoming deals on Prime Day, the monitor’s price will likely go down to that level again. So instead of getting it now for $2,594, I can set a price drop alert and purchase it for a better price.

Price Dropper

Unlike Camel, which only tracks products listed on Amazon, pricedropper.ca can track over 100 Canadian retail websites, including Best Buy, Apple, Canada Computers, Canadian Tire, Costco, EB Games GameStop, Microsoft, Newegg, Razer and countless more. However, we will use Price Dropper only to track Amazon.

The website’s homepage displays different sections, including ‘Featured Price Drops,’ ‘All Time Low Prices,’ and ‘Latest Price Drops’ which allow you to stay on top of the trends.

You don’t need to create a Price Dropper account to track historical pricing; however, you’ll have to sign up if you want to be notified about a discount.

The procedure works similarly to Camel. You locate the product you want to track and copy its URL. Head to the ‘+ New Product’ tab on the top right and paste and paste the URL. To just check the pricing, click on ‘Search,’ also located on the top right, and enter the product’s name.

In the example below, I can clearly see that the Acer monitor is currently sitting roughly $2 above its all-time low listing, giving me confidence that the deal I’m getting is likely the best one.

Following the right Twitter accounts

Twitter is more than just a hate-spewing microblogging platform. If you’re following the right accounts, it can be a place to learn and grow your circle. Some Twitter handles that focus primarily on Canadian retailer stock and product pricing are a must-follow if you’re trying to find the best Prime Day deals.

These are the most notable Twitter accounts that I and others at MobileSyrup follow, and you should, too, if you want to stay on top of deal trends:

@Lbabinz — “Video Game deals in Canada 🇨🇦, preorders, news. Nintendo, PS5, Xbox, PC.”

@GameDealsCanada — “Why pay full price for games, Canada?”

@CDNnotify — “Info to help out the Canadian sneaker and #PS5 community”

Bonus

RedFlagDeals is like Reddit but for Canadian deals. It publishes several new deals, promotions and flyers on its forum-style website across more than 70 categories, including Fashion & Beauty, Health & Wellness, Sports & Recreation, however, we use the platform primarily for its Computers & Electronics Threads, TV Threads and Video Game Threads.

RFD has full-time employees scouring for bargains, coupons, and freebies, plus thousands of users, who can also add threads about notable promotions they discovered.

Right now, RFD has a special ‘Early Prime Day Deals’ section right on the homepage. Check it out here.

Image credit: Amazon