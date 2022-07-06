Eight weeks of deals released for DoorDash Annual Summer of DashPass

The third annual DoorDash ‘Summer of DashPass’ begins on July 8th, with eight weeks of deals from some of Canada’s most popular local businesses.

New and existing Dash Pass members can enjoy 50 percent off orders over $25 and save $15 off orders from participating local businesses throughout the summer.

Exclusive local and national businesses include Cactus Club, McDonald’s, Coca-Cola, Kibo Sushi, Rocky Mountain Chocolate, Greenhouse Juice, Glory Juice Co, 7-Eleven, Loblaws, Popeyes, Skobi, and many more.

Weekly deals for Summer of DashPass are listed below:

July 8th-July 14th

Fresh Flavours Week: Receive 50 percent off orders $25 and salad, smoothie, or sushi orders and save $15

July 15th-July 21st

Favourite Cravings Week: Receive 5o percent off orders $25 craving order such as poutine, onion rings or tacos, save $15

July 22nd-July 28th

Summer Sips Week: Order two Coca-Cola beverages and receive 50 percent off orders over $25, up to $15 off

July 29th-August 4th

Burger Week: Burger orders receive 50 percent off orders over $25, up to $15 off

August 5th-August 11th

Snacks and Bites Week: All snack orders 50% off orders over $25, up to $15 off

August 12th-August 18th

Fried Chicken Week: Fried chicken orders receive 50 percent off orders over $25, up to $15 off

August 19th-August 25th

Grocery Week: Groceries receive 50 percent off orders over $25, up to $15 off

August 26th-September 1st

Bonus Week: DashPass members who redeem four or more times in the first seven weeks, earn an extra week of 50 percent off orders over $25, up to $15 off.

A DashPass membership is only $9.99/month in Canada after a 30-day free trial, or you can sign up for a 12-month membership for $96 ($8/month).

To sign up for a DashPass membership, click here.

Image credit: DoorDash

Source: DoorDash Via: iPhone in Canada