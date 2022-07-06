Amazon discounts Alexa-enabled devices by up to 67 percent off

Amazon has unleashed some “Early Prime Days” tech deals of its own products and sees massive discounts of up to 67 percent off. Below are all the savings on Alexa-enabled devices.
- Echo Dot (4th Gen) | Smart speaker with clock for $42.99 (save $37)
- Echo (4th Gen) for $79.99 (save $50)
- Echo Dot (3rd gen) for $24.99 (save $30)
- Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) with Sengled Color Bulb for $45.99 (save $75.99)
- Echo Dot (4th Gen) for $29.99 (save $40)
- Echo Show 8 for $59.99 (save $60)
- Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) for $244.99 (save $80)
- Echo Show 15 for $244.99 (save $75)
- Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen, 2021 release) for $45.99 (save $50)
- Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen, 2021 release) for $99.99 (save $70)
- Fire 7 Tablet for $54.99 (save $15)
- Fire 7 Kids Pro tablet for $84.99 (save $45)
- Pioneer 50″ 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV for $429.99 (save $70)
- Amazon Fire TV 55″ 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV for $439.99 (save $220)
- Amazon Fire TV 65″ Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV for $629.99 (save $420)
- Save up to 28% off Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TVs
- Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device for $54.99 (save $15)
Source: Amazon Canada