What’s new on Xbox Game Pass on console, PC and mobile in early July 2022

Every month, Xbox brings new titles to its Xbox Game Pass subscription service.

Normally, these come in two waves and now, the company has revealed what’s hitting Game Pass in the first half of July. Notably, a few fan-favourite Yakuza games have returned to the Game Pass catalogue this month after leaving months ago.

See below for the full list:

Last Call BBS (PC) — July 5th

Yakuza 0 (Cloud, Console and PC) — July 5th

Yakuza Kiwami (Cloud, Console and PC) — July 5th

Yakuza Kiwami 2 (Cloud, Console and PC) — July 5th

DJMax Respect V (Cloud, Console and PC) — July 7th

Matchpoint: Tennis Championships (Cloud, Console and PC) — July 7th

Road 96 (Cloud, Console and PC) — July 7th

Escape Academy (Console and PC) — July 14th

My Friend Peppa Pig (Cloud, Console and PC) — July 14th

Overwhelm (PC) — July 14th

PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls (Cloud, Console and PC) — July 14th

PowerWash Simulator (Cloud, Console and PC) — July 14th

Additionally, here’s what’s leaving Game Pass on July 15th:

Atomicrops (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Carrion (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Children of Morta (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Cris Tales (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Lethal League Blaze (Cloud, Console, and PC)

As always, Game Pass subscribers can take advantage of an exclusive 20 percent discount to purchase any game in the catalogue and keep playing even after it leaves Game Pass.

Xbox Game Pass is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC and Android and iOS in beta. Game Pass for Console and PC Game Pass each cost $11.99/month.

Image credit: Sega

Source: Xbox