[Update] Telus drops included ‘Visual Voicemail 25’ option from plans

Vancouver-based national telecom Telus appears to have changed up one of its mobile plans, dropping the ‘Visual Voicemail’ feature from it.

Telus’ website previously listed that the ‘Visual Voicemail 25’ add-on was included with select plans. Update 05/07/2022 at 6:02pm: As of July 5th, 2022, the feature is no longer listed as included with Telus’ $95 or $105/mo plans. Telus confirmed it removed the option from both plans for new subscribers.

The Visual Voicemail feature allows subscribers to check their voicemail without dialing the voicemail number with their smartphone. Instead, voicemails appear in a list within the dialer app and subscribers can tap a voicemail to listen to it. Moreover, Telus’ website notes that Visual Voicemail 25 allows users to pause, rewind, and delete messages as well as quickly call back any number directly from the voicemail list. The ’25’ portion appears to refer to the number of voicemails viewable this way.

Telus confirmed to MobileSyrup that current customers on the $95/mo plan will still have access to the Visual Voicemail feature, while new subscribers can add it via the $5/mo Visual Voicemail add-on.

According to the company’s mobility add-ons website, the Visual Voicemail add-on allows users to “Listen without dialing in” and offers “One-click access to view up to 25 voicemails.”

However, if you’re going to add the $5/mo Visual Voicemail add-on to Telus’ $95/mo plan, you may want to just fork out the extra to get the $105/mo plan with the extra U.S. calling features — this no longer works, given that Telus also removed Visual Voicemail 25 from the $105/mo plan. Considering Telus charges $12/day for U.S. roaming, the extra $5/mo cost of the $105 plan would pay for itself with just a few days of roaming stateside.

You can view Telus’ plans here, or add-ons here.

Update 05/07/2022 at 6:02pm: Added more details about the change, including that it applies to the $105/mo plan as well as the $95/mo plan as previously reported. Telus confirmed to MobileSyrup that it removed Visual Voicemail 25 from the $105/mo 50GB plan on July 5th as well as from the $95/mo plan.