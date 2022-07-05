This handheld gaming PC will make you play first and work later

Buying a computer that will suit your work needs can be tough, but I can assure you the GPD WIN Max 2, released in March 2022, is not such a computer unless you plan on getting fired.

The GPD WIN Max 2 is a gaming computer with a joystick and front and back action button capabilities for handheld gaming. However, it’s got a hefty price tag compared to a casual handheld gaming system like the Nintendo Switch.

This 16GB/32GB RAM handheld gaming PC will cost you $899 USD (about $1,171 CAD), a price well worth it if want to make those slow work days a little bit more enjoyable.

Another set of key features is the 10-inch bezel-less touchscreen display with a resolution of 2560×1600 and two different processor versions of the handheld system — one with an AMD Ryzen 6000 and another with an Intel Core i7-1260P.

Other notable features include two USB-C ports, three USB 3.2 Type-A ports, an HDMI connection, a headphone jack, speakers, a 2MP webcam for video calls, motion sensing for gaming, a fingerprint reader for biometric security, both microSD and regular SD storage card slots, Wifi, Bluetooth, optional 4G connectivity (with an add-on module), vibrating force feedback, and a 67 Wh battery, which lasts three hours when playing intensive AAA games and up to eight hours when it’s not pushing the processor.

However, this isn’t the first model of a handheld gaming device by GPD as it carries the GPD XP Plus, WIN 3, and WIN Max 2021.

GPD is known for having issues with quality, shipping hardware and customer support, though bear in mind it is a crowdfunded company through Indigogo.

If that is the least of your problems then you can order this at its cheapest price of $899 USD (around $1,171 CAD) with only 5o available, which will contain 16GB of RAM and 128GB SSD of storage.

A whopping $1,299 USD (approximately $1,692 CAD) will get you 32GB of RAM and 2TB of SSD storage through pre-order.

All orders are expected to be ready for shipment in late 2022.

For more information on the GPD WIN Max 2, check out the company’s website.

Image credit: GPD

Source: GPD Via: Gizmodo