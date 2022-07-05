ERA fixes your old electronics and donates them to charitable organizations

Do you have old and unwanted electronics that you want to get rid of? The Electronic Recycling Association (ERA) is a non-profit organization founded in 2004, with locations in Vancouver, Calgary, Montreal, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Winnipeg and Toronto.

Most recycling companies melt down old and unwanted electronics, whereas the ERA fixes old gadgets and donates them to charitable organizations and individuals in need. “With a focus on recovery, refurbishment and reuse, ERA continuously supplies charitable groups with donated IT equipment while securely managing the retiring IT assets of organizations and individuals across Canada,” said the organization in a press statement.

“We are proud to provide charities, non-profits, schools and care facilities all across Canada with the computers they require for their programs. This gives them access to reliable technology while allowing them to apply their resources to what they’re good at, developing programs to help Canadians struggling with poverty, health concerns or are otherwise experiencing misfortune,” said Bojan Paduh, founder and CEO of ERA, in the same news release.

According to the ERA, charitable organizations around the nation are looking for electronics:

Head to the ERA website to learn more or to schedule a pickup.

Note: A MobileSyrup reader with ties to the ERA has shared information regarding the organization reselling donated equipment for a profit. We are not able to fully validate this claim.

Image credit: ERA

Source: ERA