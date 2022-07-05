Ecobee’s upcoming Prime Day sale discounts SmartThermostat, SmartSensor

Toronto-based Ecobee has announced that it will have its voice control-enabled Smart Thermostat and Smart Sensor for doors and windows on sale during Prime Day on July 12th and 13th. In addition to Amazon, both the smart home gadgets will also be discounted on Ecobee’s website, linked below:

Ecobee SmartThermostat with voice control: $244.99 (regularly $289.99)

Ecobee SmartSensor for doors and windows (two-pack): $74.99 (regularly $99.99)

It’s worth noting that the sale pricing isn’t live yet. The Prime Day sale starts on July 12th and ends on July 13th.

Ecobee also released its new Smart Thermostat Premium and Smart Thermostat Enhanced earlier in May this year. Learn about the new offerings below:

Image credit: Ecobee