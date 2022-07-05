Check out Sony’s PlayStation Plus playlist on Spotify

To commemorate its updated PlayStation Plus subscription service, Sony has created a Spotify playlist with a wide range of soundtracks from the games offered in the service.

The Spotify playlist has 31 tracks, ranging from titles like Horizon Zero Dawn, Ghost of Tsushima, and Crash Bandicoot to Assassin’s Creed, Uncharted, Returnal, Marvel’s Spider-Man and God of War.

While Sony didn’t talk about adding new tracks to the playlist, it is likely that soundtracks from titles that would be added to the service in the future would end up in the playlist.

Check out the playlist for yourself below:

Learn more about PlayStation Plus and its subscription tiers here.