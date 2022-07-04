fbpx
News

Twitter Blue users on Android can now customize the navigation bar

The feature came to iOS in November 2021

By Karandeep Oberoi @DeepReporting
Jul 4, 20225:52 PM EDT
0 comments

Twitter Blue subscribers on Android can now customize the bottom-aligned navigation bar, as announced by the social media company on Thursday, June 30th.

The feature came to iOS in November 2021 and is finally now making its way to Android.

The new feature allows Android users who pay for Twitter Blue to remove or rearrange the home, explore, search, spaces, notifications and messages buttons. To rearrange the navigation bar, simply tap “Twitter Blue” by clicking on your profile, and head to “custom navigation.”

In other Twitter-related news, the San Francisco, California-based social media company recently launched “Notes,” its new long-form writing feature.

Comments