Twitter Blue users on Android can now customize the navigation bar

Twitter Blue subscribers on Android can now customize the bottom-aligned navigation bar, as announced by the social media company on Thursday, June 30th.

Android, this one is for you—Custom Navigation is now available 🎉 — Twitter Blue (@TwitterBlue) June 30, 2022

The feature came to iOS in November 2021 and is finally now making its way to Android.

The new feature allows Android users who pay for Twitter Blue to remove or rearrange the home, explore, search, spaces, notifications and messages buttons. To rearrange the navigation bar, simply tap “Twitter Blue” by clicking on your profile, and head to “custom navigation.”

Oh, Custom Navigation finally rolled out for me. I guess I can finally get rid of Twitter Spaces 🙌 pic.twitter.com/qJNs0dNXWF — Dylan Roussel 🇺🇦 (@evowizz) July 1, 2022

In other Twitter-related news, the San Francisco, California-based social media company recently launched “Notes,” its new long-form writing feature.