Shop early back to school electronics at Amazon

Amazon Canada is currently offering a Back to School sale with electronics like laptops, printers, monitors and headphones up to 50 percent off.

Check out the deals below:

Chromebooks

Acer Chromebook 311, 11.6in. Display (1366 x 768), Intel Celeron N4000 Processor, 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC Storage, Chrome OS, Silver – CB311-9H-C29L: $199.99 (regularly $299)

HP Chromebook 14-db0002ca, 14.0″ HD, (AMD A4-9120C, 4GB DDR4, 64GB SSD, Chrome OS), Chalkboard Grey: $341 (regularly $389.99)

Lenovo C330 2-in-1 Chromebook, 11.6″ HD touchscreen, MediaTek MT8173C, PowerVR GX6250, 4 GB LPDDR3, 64 GB eMMC SSD, Chrome OS, Blizzard White (81HY000YCF): $325.73 (regularly $344.63)

HP Chromebook 14a-na0020ca 14” Laptop, Intel Pentium Silver N5000, 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC, Mineral Silver: $249 (regularly $261)

Acer Convertible Chromebook, 11.6″ IPS Touch, Convert MTK MT8183 Processor, 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC, Chrome OS, Silver, CP311-3H-K4S1: $279.99 (regularly $299)

Printers

HP Laserjet MFP M234dwe Wireless Black & White All-in-One Printer, with Bonus 6 Months Free Instant Ink Through HP+ (6GW99E): $329.99 (regularly $358.32)

HP Laserjet Pro M15w Wireless Monochrome Printer, Works with Alexa (W2G51A): $139.99 (regularly $167.21)

HP Envy Inspire 7255e All-in-One Printer with Bonus 6 Months of Instant Ink with HP+: Available for $274.99

Monitors

ASUS ROG Swift 27” 1440P Gaming Monitor (PG279QM) – WQHD (2560 x 1440), Fast IPS, 240Hz, 1ms, G-SYNC, NVIDIA Reflex Latency Analyzer, DisplayHDR400, Eye Care, HDMI, DisplayPort, USB, Height Adjustable: $999.99 (regularly $1,149.99)

LG 32UN650-W 31.5 Inch UHD (3840 x 2160) IPS Ultrafine Display with HDR10 Compatibility, DCI-P3 95% Color Gamut, AMD FreeSync, and 3-Side Virtually Borderless Height Adjustable Stand, Silver/White: $549.98 (regularly $649.99)

Samsung LC24F390FHNXZA 24-Inch Curved Gaming Monitor (Super Slim Design): $198 (regularly $209.94)

LG 27UN850-W Ultrafine UHD (3840 x 2160) IPS Display, VESA DisplayHDR 400, sRGB 99% Color, USB-C with 60W Power Delivery, 3-Side Virtually Borderless Design, Height/Pivot/Tilt Adjustable Stand (White): $529.99 (regularly $596.45)

MSI Optix G273QF QHD Non-Glare 1ms 2560 x 1440 Rapid IPS Wide Screen 165Hz FreeSync 27 ”G-Sync Comp Gaming Monitor – Black: $379 (regularly $419.99)

LG 34WP88C-B 34-inch Curved 21:9 UltraWide QHD (3440×1440) IPS Display with Ergo Stand (Extend/Retract/Swivel/Height/Tilt), USB Type C (90W Power delivery), DCI-P3 95% Color Gamut with HDR 10: $881.16 (regularly $999.99)

Headphones

JBL Quantum 400 Wired Over-Ear Gaming Headset with 3.5mm Audio Cable, USB Cable and Game-Chat Balance Dial – Black: $99.98 (regularly $149.98)

Sony LinkBuds Truly Wireless Earbud Headphones with an Open-Ring Design for Ambient Sounds and Alexa Built-in, White: $218 (regularly $248)

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): $149 (regularly $158.99)

Sony WHXB910N Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones, Black: $178 (regularly $348)

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling On-Ear Headphones – Apple W1 Headphone Chip, Class 1 Bluetooth, Active Noise Cancelling, 22 Hours of Listening Time – Shadow Grey: $299.99 (regularly $399.95)

Sony WH-CH510 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, Black (WHCH510/B): $49.99 (regularly $78)

