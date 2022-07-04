Huge Itch.io indie bundle offering over 750 games to raise money for abortion funds

Off the heels of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Itch.io is offering an indie bundle to raise money for abortion funds. However, as the Supreme Court has made a declaration against women’s rights, the indie gaming community has come together in support of them.

The Itch.io indie bundle sees over 750 games available, including A Mortician’s Tale, Desktop Goose, The Other Side, Pitstop in Purgatory, Hypnospace Outlaw and Calico. Over 600 game creators have added their games to a growing roster of titles. Though, to gain access, Itch.io asks for a minimum donation of $10 USD ($12 CAD). However, the company encourages those interested in supporting reproductive rights to donate within their means.

“This decision does not only effect [sic] those capable of becoming pregnant,” Itch.io says in a statement. “It is a determination of what rights we as a society choose to hold sacred. It is a question of who is deemed worthy of protecting. The fabric of our society is woven by every single member, to erode a single thread unravels us all. We must all take a stand and demand that our rights and bodily autonomy are federally recognised.”

One hundred percent of the money raised is being donated to National Network for Abortion Fund’s Collective Power Fund. This organization moves money directly to abortion funds across the U.S. These funds provide resources to those directly impacted by the overturning of Roe v. Wade, primarily in the South and Midwest.

At the time of writing, Itch.io has raised $83,480 USD (roughly $107,333 CAD). The indie game platform has an end goal of raising $200,000 USD (about $257,000 CAD) by July 15th.

Each game included will only be available via direct download on the Itch.io page. Contributions to the bundle are still open. Indie developers may still add their game to the bundle until July 6th.

Finally, many of the games in the indie bundle are more obscure or under-the-radar titles. However, with access to over 750, there’s bound to be something for everyone, especially when the asking price is so low and goes towards a great cause that is deserving of support.

Image credit: Itch.io

Source: Itch.io