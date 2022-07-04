fbpx
Deals

Here’s a discounted Logitech keyboard and mouse bundle you’ll like

Offer lasts until July 7th

By Anthony Testaguzza
Jul 4, 20225:37 PM EDT
0 comments

As part of its ‘Black Friday in July’ event, Best Buy has some crazy deals you’ll want to take advantage of. If you are in the market to buy a new keyboard and mouse, Best Buy has a deal on a Logitech keyboard and mouse bundle.

The bundle costs $199.99 ($80 off), which includes:

  • Logitech MX Keys Wireless Backlit Keyboard
  • MX Master Wireless Darkfield Mouse

Best Buy’s ‘Black Friday in July’ event ends on July 7th, so you’ll have to be quick. To check out the deal, click here.

Image credit: Logitech

Source: Best Buy

Comments