Best Buy’s Top Deals discounts Ninebot Adult Electric Scooter by $200

Best Buy Canada’s refreshed list of Top Deals with all types of electronics and gadgets is here.

Check out some notable deals from the sale below, or head to the sale landing page here.

Sony BRAVIA XR A80J 55-inch 4K UHD HDR OLED Smart Google TV (XR55A80J) – 2021: $1,499.99 (save $400)

Samsung 65-inch 4K UHD HDR QLED Tizen Smart TV (QN65Q75AAFXZC): $1,399.99 (save $400)

Segway Ninebot G30P MAX Adult Electric Scooter (350W Motor/ 65km Range / 30km/h Top Speed) – Dark Grey: $999.99 (save $200)

GoPro HERO9 Black Waterproof 5K Sports & Helmet Camera: $429.99 (save $30)

Acer Nitro Gaming PC (Intel Ci5 12400F/1TB SSD/12GB RAM/GTX 1650/Win 11): $999.99 (save $300)

ASUS ROG Strix G10DK Gaming PC (AMD Ryzen 7 5700G/512GB SSD/12GB RAM/RTX 3060/Windows 11): $1,399.99 (save $500)

Epson EcoTank ET-2850 Wireless All-In-One Supertank Inkjet Printer: $399.99 (save $30)

Acer 31.5-inch FHD 165Hz 1ms GTG Curved VA LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor (ED320QR Sbiipx) – Black: $269.99 (save $130)

Sony WH-XB910N Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones – Black: $179.99 (save $170)

Sony WH-CH710N Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones – Black: $99.99 (save $150)

HP 15.6-inch Laptop – Jet Black (Intel Core i3-1115G4/512GB SSD/8GB RAM/Windows 11): $499.99 (save $200)

Dell Inspiron 3000 15.6-inch Touchscreen Laptop – Black (Intel Core i5-1035G1/256GB SSD/8GB RAM/Windows 11 S): $599.99 (save $150)

Fitbit Versa 3 Smartwatch with Voice Assistant, GPS & 24/7 Heart Rate – Black: $219.99 (save $80)

Sony WF-1000XM4 In-Ear Noise Cancelling Truly Wireless Headphones – Black: $299.99 (save $100)

Google Nest Wifi 5 Router with 2 Points – 3 Pack: $299.99 (save $160)

Google Chromecast with Google TV – Snow: $54.99 (save $15)

Samsung 980 PRO Heatsink 1TB NVMe PCI-e Internal Solid State Drive (MZ-V8P1T0CW): $219.99 (save $75)

mophie snap+ 15W Wireless Charger with MagSafe – Black: $33.99 (save $11)

Google Nest (Wired) Wi-Fi Video Doorbell – Black/White: $219.99 (save $80)

D-Link AC1750 Mesh Dual-Band Wi-Fi Range Extender (DAP-1755) – White: $59.99 (save $20)

It’s worth noting that these deals launched on Wednesday, June 29th, and will run until Thursday, July 7th.

