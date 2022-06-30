Sony’s PlayStation 5 is now in stock at Amazon

If you’ve been waiting to get your hands on the disc version of Sony’s PlayStation 5, now is your chance.

Amazon is offering a disc version PS5 bundle that includes a copy of Horizon Forbidden West for $699. As always, if you want to get your hands on this bundle, you’ll need to move fast as the console sells out in a matter of minutes.

This story will be update when the PS5 bundle is no longer in stock.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.