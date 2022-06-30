PCMag names Telus as fastest national internet service provider

PCMag has named Telus as the fastest nationwide internet provider in Canada.

This is the third time the Vancouver-based telecom company received the honour. PCMag notes the win is based on the company’s PureFibre program, which offers fibre-to-the-home.

Telus has a PCMag Speed Index score (PSI) of 281.1. This score is generated through download and upload speeds.

But Telus drops to third place when examining all internet-service providers in Canada. The company is replaced with telMAX, a six-year-old business providing coverage to small regions of Ontario, including Durham and York. The company has a PSI score of 603.3 and runs on “almost entirely new infrastructure for its fiber network,” PCMag notes.

Image credit: PCMag

Source: PCMag