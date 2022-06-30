Canada and Quebec invest millions to bring high-speed internet to 25 rural communities

The federal government and the Province of Quebec have committed to bringing high-speed internet to 25 rural communities in the province.

The $8.2 million in combined funding will go towards contracts for four different service providers.

Bell will receive a contract worth $1.2 million to bring access to the communities of Fatima, Innue Essipit, Lac-Légaré, Les Escoumins, Pointe-à-Boisvert, Rivière-Sainte-Marguerite and Sacré-Cœur.

Coopérative de câblodistribution de l’arrière-pays (CCAP) received a contract worth $181,000 to bring high-speed internet to the community of Stoneham-et-Tewkesbury.

The governments awarded Coopérative de télécommunication SJM with a $98,000 contract to benefit the the community of Saint-Jacques-le-Majeur-de-Wolfestown.

Sogetel received the largest contract, worth $6.7 million, to bring high-speed internet to more than a dozen communities, including Breault and Nicolet.

The two governments have previously announced similar investments — in May, they each contributed nearly $200,000 to bring high-speed internet services to 55 rural households in Quebec.

“Since 2015, the Government of Canada has committed $7.2 billion to connect rural Canadians, including many in Indigenous communities, to better, faster internet,” Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development, said.

“We will continue making investments like these in rural and remote communities to help connect every single Canadian to high-speed internet.”

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada