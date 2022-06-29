WhatsApp joining the emoji club with avatars in development for video calls

WhatsApp is currently developing a new creative emoji concept with custom avatars coming soon for video calls.

In a report by WABetaInfo, a screenshot shows a video call with the option to ‘switch to avatar,’ which will likely allow users to use their custom avatar instead of their face or original profile picture on their account.

The button doesn’t currently work as it is still in development but the screenshot suggests it will most likely be part of the feature once it’s ready for release.

There’s no knowledge of what the design of the avatars will look like, however, there is a blur tool for its image editor in the Desktop beta coming soon.

WhatsApp also released a new shortcut called ‘Orders’ within threads that creates orders for businesses that communicate with customers from the app.

Sources: WABetaInfo Via: Android Police